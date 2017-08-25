Texans' Alfred Blue: High ankle sprain
Blue is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that he sustained in practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Per the report, the injury is expected to sideline Blue for at least the rest of the preseason. Blue is listed behind starter Lamar Miller on the Texans' posted depth chart, with his absence bound to create added opportunities for the likes of D'Onta Foreman (when healthy) and Tyler Ervin, among others.
