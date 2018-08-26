Texans' Alfred Blue: Impressive in preseason loss

Blue rushed five times for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 21-20 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Starter Lamar Miller saw a modest workload (three carries, eight yards), with Blue coming in on the fourth offensive series and scoring a three-yard touchdown on his first carry. The veteran back appears set to serve as Miller's primary backup to open the season with D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) still sidelined, and Saturday's production was a welcome sight after Blue had gained just 17 yards and fumbled in last week's win over the 49ers. The 27-year-old should see a decent workload behind Miller, but not enough to warrant him fantasy consideration as long as the latter remains healthy.