Texans' Alfred Blue: In line to replace injured Foreman as top backup

Blue (hamstring) is expected to take over as the top backup to starting running back Lamar Miller if healthy enough to play in the Week 12 game against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue, who was inactive for Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals while nursing the hamstring issue, has been stuck in the third-string role for much of the season with rookie D'Onta Foreman emerging as Miller's top complement. Foreman turned in his best outing of the season Sunday with 80 total yards and two scores, but he needed to be carted off the field following his 34-yard touchdown jaunt and is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles. Foreman will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury, but it's expected that he'll move to season-ending injured reserve, paving the way for Blue to reenter the picture on offense. It's still expected that Miller will see the overwhelming share of touches out of the backfield, but Blue should draw more intrigue in deeper settings with Foreman out of the mix.