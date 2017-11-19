Texans' Alfred Blue: Inactive Sunday
Blue (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game game against the Cardinals.
Given that Blue is behind both Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman in the Texans' RB pecking order, his absence Sunday is of more import to the team's backfield depth in Week 11 than it is to fantasy players.
More News
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Added to injury report•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Plays on offense in Week 10 loss•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Back to No. 3 in Week 9•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Given backup role Sunday•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Has limited role in season debut•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...