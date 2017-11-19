Texans' Alfred Blue: Inactive Sunday

Blue (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game game against the Cardinals.

Given that Blue is behind both Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman in the Texans' RB pecking order, his absence Sunday is of more import to the team's backfield depth in Week 11 than it is to fantasy players.

