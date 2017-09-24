Texans' Alfred Blue: Inactive Sunday
Blue (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With Blue inactive, expect D'Onta Foreman to serve as Lamar Miller's top backup/complement once again in Week 3, with Tyler Ervin also in the Texans' backfield mix as a change-of-pace option.
