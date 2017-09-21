Texans' Alfred Blue: Limited again Thursday
Blue (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blue has been limited in both of the Texans' practices this week, but the expectation is that he'll dress for Sunday's game against the Patriots. However, coach Bill O'Brien clarified Wednesday that Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman are his top two running backs on the depth chart, which will put Blue in line to see most of his duties on special teams once he's healthy. That will effectively take Blue off the fantasy radar until one of Miller or Forearm succumbs to an injury of their own.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...