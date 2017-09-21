Texans' Alfred Blue: Limited again Thursday

Blue (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue has been limited in both of the Texans' practices this week, but the expectation is that he'll dress for Sunday's game against the Patriots. However, coach Bill O'Brien clarified Wednesday that Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman are his top two running backs on the depth chart, which will put Blue in line to see most of his duties on special teams once he's healthy. That will effectively take Blue off the fantasy radar until one of Miller or Forearm succumbs to an injury of their own.