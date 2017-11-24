Texans' Alfred Blue: Limited Friday
Blue (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday.
In the wake of D'Onta Foreman's ruptured Achilles, Blue is expected to take over as the top backup to starting running back Lamar Miller. First, though, Blue must overcome the hamstring injury that forced an absence this past Sunday in Arizona. If he does, he'll bring career marks of 3.6 YPC and an 84 percent catch rate into Monday's game at Baltimore.
