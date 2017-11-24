Texans' Alfred Blue: Limited Friday

Blue (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday.

In the wake of D'Onta Foreman's ruptured Achilles, Blue is expected to take over as the top backup to starting running back Lamar Miller. First, though, Blue must overcome the hamstring injury that forced an absence this past Sunday in Arizona. If he does, he'll bring career marks of 3.6 YPC and an 84 percent catch rate into Monday's game at Baltimore.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop