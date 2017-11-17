Texans' Alfred Blue: Listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice

Blue (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Blue did not practice Friday, which clouds his Week 11 status. In any case, he's behind Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman in the Texans' RB pecking order, so he's off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest formats these days.

