Texans' Alfred Blue: Logs full practice

Blue (ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue was a limited participant all last week and didn't end up playing in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Patriots. His return to full participation could set him up for a return Sunday against Tennessee, though it's unclear if Blue will have a significant role, considering D'Onta Foreman has been a solid complement to Lamar Miller

