Texans' Alfred Blue: Logs majority of backfield snaps

Blue carried nine times for six yards and played 77 percent of Houston's offensive snaps in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.

Blue was given an expanded role after Lamar Miller (ankle) left the game midway through the first quarter. The injury to Miller is not considered major, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but we need to see how he responds in the coming days as the Texans turn their gaze to a Week 16 road game in Philadelphia. Should Miller be impacted next week, Blue is the logical replacement as the starting running back.