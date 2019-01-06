Texans' Alfred Blue: Minimal role in playoff loss

Blue carried twice for eight yards and caught two passes for 11 yards in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.

Blue didn't get a chance to play a larger role after Indianapolis scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, putting the Texans in desperate comeback mode early. That meant shelving the ground game in favor of a passing attack. Blue, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2019, was a valuable backup for the Texans, who played the first 12 games without D'Onta Foreman (Achilles). Foreman did not make an impact upon his return, which is unsurprising given the history of players that suffered similar injuries, so Blue remained the top backup to Lamar Miller for the final weeks of the season. The 28-year-old Blue has substantial history with the organization and could return as a depth option, depending on how Foreman responds next year.