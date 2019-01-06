Texans' Alfred Blue: Minimal role in playoff loss
Blue carried twice for eight yards and caught two passes for 11 yards in Saturday's 21-7 wild-card round loss to the Colts.
Blue didn't get a chance to play a larger role after Indianapolis scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, putting the Texans in desperate comeback mode early. That meant shelving the ground game in favor of a passing attack. Blue, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2019, was a valuable backup for the Texans, who played the first 12 games without D'Onta Foreman (Achilles). Foreman did not make an impact upon his return, which is unsurprising given the history of players that suffered similar injuries, so Blue remained the top backup to Lamar Miller for the final weeks of the season. The 28-year-old Blue has substantial history with the organization and could return as a depth option, depending on how Foreman responds next year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...