Texans' Alfred Blue: Misses Wednesday's practice

Blue (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Blue has a few more days to clear the NFL concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but if he is unable to gain medical clearance for the contest, Andre Ellington and Jordan Todman would be on hand to back up top RB Lamar Miller this weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories