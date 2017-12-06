Texans' Alfred Blue: Misses Wednesday's practice
Blue (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Blue has a few more days to clear the NFL concussion protocol in advance of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but if he is unable to gain medical clearance for the contest, Andre Ellington and Jordan Todman would be on hand to back up top RB Lamar Miller this weekend.
