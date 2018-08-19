Texans' Alfred Blue: No room to run

Blue gained 17 yards on seven carries and caught his lone target for five yards in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco.

Blue found little running room for the second straight week and added the ignominy of a fumble to his preseason log. He's done little to enthuse fantasy owners seeking the next viable option following starter Lamar Miller. If D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) is not available for the start of the season, Blue remains the most likely backup for Miller despite the uninspiring August numbers.