Texans' Alfred Blue: Part of team's best running effort Sunday
Blue rushed for 28 yards on eight carries in Sunday's 20-7 win over Jacksonville.
The Texans' much-maligned offensive line had its best game of the season in Week 7, paving the way for a season-high 141 rushing yards while limiting the Jaguars' highly rated pass defense to one sack and five quarterback hits. While most of those rushing yards were gained by starter Lamar Miller, Blue could get more use Week 8, when the Texans have a quick turnaround Thursday against Miami. Miller's 22 carries in Week 7 were a season high, and he may not be ready to handle a similar workload four days later. Additionally, the Dolphins are allowing 136.7 rushing yards per game after they were gashed for 248 yards by the Lions in Week 7. Thursday's game should be an ideal affair to feature Houston's ground game.
