Texans' Alfred Blue: Plays on offense in Week 10 loss

Blue carried four times for 10 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Blue has been largely a special-teams player this season, but got a season-high 13 offense snaps in Week 10. His playing time came in the second half when the Texans were down by multiple scores, so we're reticent to view his usage in Week 10 as some sort of shift in the depth chart. He remains the third back behind Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman.