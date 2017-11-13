Texans' Alfred Blue: Plays on offense in Week 10 loss
Blue carried four times for 10 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
Blue has been largely a special-teams player this season, but got a season-high 13 offense snaps in Week 10. His playing time came in the second half when the Texans were down by multiple scores, so we're reticent to view his usage in Week 10 as some sort of shift in the depth chart. He remains the third back behind Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...