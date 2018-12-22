Texans' Alfred Blue: Possible fill-in starter
Blue will start at running back if Lamar Miller (ankle) is unavailable Week 16 against the Eagles, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller has made steady progress since spraining his ankle against the Jets last week, so there's a chance he'll be ready to go Sunday, but head coach Bill O'Brien remains noncommittal. In the event Miller is inactive, Blue would likely get the call over D'Onta Foreman, who could be active for the first time this year following his recovery from a ruptured Achilles' tendon.
