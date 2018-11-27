Texans' Alfred Blue: Produces season high rushing

Blue carried 13 times for a season-high 49 rushing yards while catching his lone target for another 13 yards in Monday's 34-17 win over the Titans.

The Texans once again favored the ground attack, calling 34 runs to 24 passes. That's been their preferred formula since quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained rib and lung injuries earlier this season. That run-pass mix has led to double-digit touches for Blue, who averages 11.6 carries/receptions per game. However, his usage will be impacted when the Texans eventually activate D'Onta Foreman (Achilles), who is entering the third week of a three-week rehab window.