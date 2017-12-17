Texans' Alfred Blue: Receives 12 carries versus Jaguars

Blue carried 12 times for 55 yards and failed to bring in his only target during Sunday's 45-7 win loss to the Jaguars.

Blue set new season highs in touches and rushing yardage, thanks in large part to the lopsided nature of the game. He out-touched starter Lamar Miller and easily topped Miller's 3.6 yards per carry, but neither back was put in a position to succeed as the offense floundered under T.J. Yates. Blue could remain involved for the 4-10 Texans next week against the Steelers, but it's difficult to imagine him receiving enough meaningful work to post significant fantasy returns.