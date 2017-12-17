Texans' Alfred Blue: Receives 12 carries versus Jaguars

Blue carried 12 times for 55 yards and failed to bring in his only target during Sunday's 45-7 win loss to the Jaguars.

Blue set new season highs in touches and rushing yardage, thanks in large part to the lopsided nature of the game. He out-touched starter Lamar Miller and easily topped Miller's 3.6 yards per carry, but neither back was put in a position to succeed as the offense floundered under T.J. Yates. Blue could remain involved for the 4-10 Texans next week against the Steelers, but it's difficult to imagine him receiving enough meaningful work to post significant fantasy returns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories