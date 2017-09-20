Texans' Alfred Blue: Returns to practice

Blue (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday and is preparing to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sidelined by a high-ankle sprain the first two weeks of the season, Blue appears primed for a return Week 3, though it isn't clear how much of a role he'll have in the Houston offense. D'Onta Foreman served as Lamar Miller's top backup in Thursday's 13-9 win over the Bengals, and while the rookie only averaged 3.3 yards on 12 carries, he may nonetheless retain a role in the offensive game plan. Given the struggles on Houston's offensive line in combination with his own lack of pass-catching skills, Blue will have a tough time producing even if he reclaims the No. 2 job. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team will wait until Friday to make a decision on Blue's Week 3 availability.