Texans' Alfred Blue: Returns to practice
Blue (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday and is preparing to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sidelined by a high-ankle sprain the first two weeks of the season, Blue appears primed for a return Week 3, though it isn't clear how much of a role he'll have in the Houston offense. D'Onta Foreman served as Lamar Miller's top backup in Thursday's 13-9 win over the Bengals, and while the rookie only averaged 3.3 yards on 12 carries, he may nonetheless retain a role in the offensive game plan. Given the struggles on Houston's offensive line in combination with his own lack of pass-catching skills, Blue will have a tough time producing even if he reclaims the No. 2 job. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team will wait until Friday to make a decision on Blue's Week 3 availability.
More News
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...