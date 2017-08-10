Texans' Alfred Blue: Rushes for touchdown

Blue rushed five times for 33 yards and a touchdown, and caught his lone target for seven yards in Wednesday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Blue entered the action after starter Lamar Miller's short night and made the most of his handful of carries. Obviously, Blue's most important contribution was his 16-yard touchdown to end the first quarter, but considering rookie D'Onta Foreman finished the night with nine rushes for 76 yards, Blue's trip to pay dirt should allow him to withstand pressure from Foreman for his No. 2 job for the time being.