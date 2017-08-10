Texans' Alfred Blue: Rushes for touchdown
Blue rushed five times for 33 yards and a touchdown, and caught his lone target for seven yards in Wednesday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Blue entered the action after starter Lamar Miller's short night and made the most of his handful of carries. Obviously, Blue's most important contribution was his 16-yard touchdown to end the first quarter, but considering rookie D'Onta Foreman finished the night with nine rushes for 76 yards, Blue's trip to pay dirt should allow him to withstand pressure from Foreman for his No. 2 job for the time being.
More News
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Facing competition for backup job•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Four snaps in playoff loss•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Quiet in regular season finale•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: In line to start in Week 17•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Season-high 73 yards in Week 16 win•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Will start Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...