Texans' Alfred Blue: Scores as goal-line back

Blue carried five times for 36 yards and scored a touchdown in Week 1's 27-20 loss to the Patriots.

Blue scored Houston's first touchdown, bouncing outside from the 1-yard line untouched as the offensive line sealed the edge nicely. He had started the drive, was replaced by Lamar Miller when Houston went into hurry-up mode, then came back into the game when the Texans got near the goal-line. It's not clear if Blue will be the automatic choice inside the 5-yard line going forward, but as a bigger back, he could get his share of carries in the red zone.