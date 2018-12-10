Texans' Alfred Blue: Scores first TD since Week 1
Blue rushed six times for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.
After both teams stalled on their first two possessions, the Texans took the ball a third time and engineered an 82-yard drive that culminated in Blue's three-yard touchdown run. It was his first carry inside the five-yard line since Week 6 and first touchdown since opening week. Pending how Houston wants to use D'Onta Foreman Week 15 against the Jets and beyond, Sunday might have been Blue's last chance as the No. 2 back.
More News
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Double-digit carries again•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Produces season-high rushing•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Gains 46 yards in Sunday's win•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Shut down by Denver front seven•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Sees extra work in blowout win•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Part of team's best running effort Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14