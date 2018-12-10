Texans' Alfred Blue: Scores first TD since Week 1

Blue rushed six times for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.

After both teams stalled on their first two possessions, the Texans took the ball a third time and engineered an 82-yard drive that culminated in Blue's three-yard touchdown run. It was his first carry inside the five-yard line since Week 6 and first touchdown since opening week. Pending how Houston wants to use D'Onta Foreman Week 15 against the Jets and beyond, Sunday might have been Blue's last chance as the No. 2 back.