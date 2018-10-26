Texans' Alfred Blue: Sees extra work in blowout win

Blue rushed 15 times for 42 yards in the Texans' 42-23 win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

Blue logged eight of his 15 carries on Houston's final possession, helping move the ball from the Texans' 29-yard line to Dolphins' 42 while knocking over 4:36 off the clock. The fifth-year veteran wouldn't normally see as high a workload he logged Thursday, but the sizable second-half lead helped ensure it. Blue figures to revert back to his usual volume versus the Broncos in a Week 9 tilt.