Texans' Alfred Blue: Serves as backup again
Blue had seven carries for 26 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Bills.
Blue was back in a secondary role behind Lamar Miller, who was ready to handle the burden of being Houston's lead back after suiting up but not playing last week due to a chest injury. Blue's greatest contribution to Sunday's winning effort was a fumble recovery deep in Texans' territory, allowing Houston to hold possession and march down the field for a game-tying field goal. His nine touches were about at his season average when Miller is healthy, so it's back to normal. What hasn't been normal for Blue is his use as a receiver. His 15 targets and 11 receptions in 2018 are just shy of his previous career highs (15 catches, 18 targets).
