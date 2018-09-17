Texans' Alfred Blue: Seven touches in Week 2 loss

Blue carried seven times for 36 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Titans in Week 2.

Blue once again provided adequate relief for starter Lamar Miller, averaging 5.1 yards per carry after averaging 7.2 and scoring a touchdown last week. Unlike Week 1, he didn't get any red zone carries, and the Texans never possessed the ball inside the 5-yard line where Blue could be used as the bigger back.