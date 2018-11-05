Texans' Alfred Blue: Shut down by Denver front seven

Blue amounted 39 rushing yards on 15 carries during a 19-17 win against the Broncos on Sunday.

The fifth-year man has been ice cold of late, with seven consecutive performances of fewer than 3.7 yards per rush, and a 2.7 YPC average overall during that span. With D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) on the shelf, Blue has garnered 13-plus carries over four of the past six weeks, but he's failed to take grasp of the opportunity, never eclipsing 46 rushing yards and failing to get into the end zone across his past eight games. Houston's next matchup on Nov. 18 doesn't provide great reason for optimism, taking on a Redskins defense that ranked top 3 against the run before Tevin Coleman exploded for 88 rushing yards (156 total yards and two touchdowns) in Week 10.

More News
Our Latest Stories