Texans' Alfred Blue: Shut down by Giants

Blue had four carries for 13 yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Week 3's loss to the Giants.

Blue's 17 yards from scrimmage was the fewest he's had in the three games to start the season. The Giants, who entered the game ranked 29th in rushing yards per game allowed, shut down what had been the league's top rushing offense -- Lamar Miller was held to 10 yards on 10 carries. The Texans offensive line took another hit Sunday, which could hurt the running attack going forward. One week after losing left right tackle Seantrel Henderson (ankle) for the season, left guard Senio Kelemente was unable to start Sunday after injuring his knee during warmups.