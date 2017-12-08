Texans' Alfred Blue: Sidelined for Week 14
Blue (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
As expected, Blue was unable to practice this week and will sit out for the fifth time this season while he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Blue's absence leaves Andre Ellington to serve as the primary backup to starting running back Lamar Miller.
