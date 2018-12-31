Texans' Alfred Blue: Small role in finale

Blue had three carries for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for another 12 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jaguars.

Blue's involvement was cut back with the return of Lamar Miller, but it's notable that the Texans didn't activate D'Onta Foreman for Week 17. That suggests Blue will be the top backup in the first round of the playoffs next Saturday at 4:35 pm, when Houston hosts Indianapolis in the AFC Wild Card Round.