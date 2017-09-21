Texans' Alfred Blue: Ticketed for special teams duties

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that most of Blue's (ankle) responsibilities will come on special teams if he's able to play Sunday against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue has been sidelined for the Texans' first two games of the season with a high-ankle sprain, but he seems to be trending toward being available for the Week 3 matchup with the Patriots after taking part in practice Wednesday. The Texans should offer more clarity on Blue's status for Sunday following their final practice of the week, but O'Brien's comments suggest that rookie D'Onta Foreman has passed Blue up on the depth chart for top backup duties behind Lamar Miller. With Blue seemingly not in mix for regular touches on offense once healthy, it will be difficult for him to offer value to fantasy owners even in deeper settings.