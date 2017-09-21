Texans' Alfred Blue: Ticketed for special teams duties
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday that most of Blue's (ankle) responsibilities will come on special teams if he's able to play Sunday against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blue has been sidelined for the Texans' first two games of the season with a high-ankle sprain, but he seems to be trending toward being available for the Week 3 matchup with the Patriots after taking part in practice Wednesday. The Texans should offer more clarity on Blue's status for Sunday following their final practice of the week, but O'Brien's comments suggest that rookie D'Onta Foreman has passed Blue up on the depth chart for top backup duties behind Lamar Miller. With Blue seemingly not in mix for regular touches on offense once healthy, it will be difficult for him to offer value to fantasy owners even in deeper settings.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...