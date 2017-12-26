Texans' Alfred Blue: Tops century mark Monday

Blue rushed 16 times for 108 yards, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.

Just under half of Blue's yardage came on a 48-yard scamper in the first half. He could have had an even bigger game, but was denied on a direct snap from the one-yard line during a second quarter possession that ended with a T.J. Yates interception. Blue's recent emergence has to put some serious doubt in the minds of Lamar Miller's owners ahead of a favorable Week 17 matchup against Indianapolis. He got 16 carries to Miller's 10 in this one.