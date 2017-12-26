Texans' Alfred Blue: Tops century mark Monday
Blue rushed 16 times for 108 yards, but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.
Just under half of Blue's yardage came on a 48-yard scamper in the first half. He could have had an even bigger game, but was denied on a direct snap from the one-yard line during a second quarter possession that ended with a T.J. Yates interception. Blue's recent emergence has to put some serious doubt in the minds of Lamar Miller's owners ahead of a favorable Week 17 matchup against Indianapolis. He got 16 carries to Miller's 10 in this one.
More News
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...