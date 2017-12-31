Texans' Alfred Blue: Touch leader in Week 17
Blue rushed 18 times for 39 yards, scored his first touchdown of the season, and added 36 receiving yards on four catches in Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Colts.
There were limited options on offense Sunday, as DeAndre Hopkins (calf) was inactive and Will Fuller (knee) was removed from the game early. That led to a bunch of opportunities for Blue, who had a season-high 22 touches and a team-high five targets. Blue finished the season on a positive note, averaging 15 carries and 67 yards over the final three weeks, out-touching and out-gaining starter Lamar Miller. That should be viewed in perspective. The Texans' season was over a several weeks ago, so they didn't want to expose Miller to injury. 2017 was the final year on Blue's contract, so his late-season surge should leave a good impression on prospective employers in 2018, including the Texans.
