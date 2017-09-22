Texans' Alfred Blue: Trending in wrong direction
Blue (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at New England, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For the first time in weeks, Blue practiced Wednesday and proceeded to turn in three consecutive limited sessions. Typically, he would be trending in the right direction after such activity, but head coach Bill O'Brien has put a lid on Blue's status. "I would say right now, it'd be doubtful," O'Brien said. With Blue likely to land on the Texans' batch of inactives yet again, expect the RB pecking order to be Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman in Sunday's showdown with the Patriots.
