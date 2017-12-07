Texans' Alfred Blue: Unlikely to play Sunday
Blue (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.
Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Blue is "highly unlikely" to play Sunday against the 49ers. Assuming Blue is ruled out for the contest, Andre Ellington would serve as Lamar Miller's top backup Sunday, with Jordan Todman available as a depth option.
