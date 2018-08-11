Texans' Alfred Blue: Unproductive in preseason opener

Blue had eight carries for 14 yards and dropped his lone target in Thursday's preseason win over the Chiefs.

Blue was the second running back used after starter Lamar Miller and was easily held in check by Kansas City's defense. That's been the knock on him throughout his career -- he doesn't make tacklers miss. If D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) was healthy, Blue's chances of making the roster would be minimal. As it stands now, Foreman is not guaranteed for Week 1, and Blue has more size that his main competitors, Tyler Ervin and Troymaine Pope.