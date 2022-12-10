Rodgers is expected to serve as one of the Texans' top three receivers in Sunday's game against the Cowboys with Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) both ruled out, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After being claimed off waivers from the Packers on Nov. 16, Rodgers was inactive for the Texans' subsequent two games before finally getting the chance to make his debut in last week's loss to the Browns. Rodgers went without a target on 17 snaps, but his playing time and involvement in the passing game can only go up while Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills is without his top two wideouts this week. Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore are ahead of Rodgers on the depth chart and are likely to fill in for Cooks and Collins on the perimeter, potentially leaving Rodgers to handle the slot role that has typically been Moore's domain when Houston has its receiving corps at full health.