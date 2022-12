Rodgers caught one of two targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over Tennessee.

Rodgers' catch was a big one, setting up Houston's go-ahead score with just under three minutes left. With Brandin Cooks returning from a calf injury, Rodgers played just 14 snaps and operated as the No. 4 wideout. He's caught seven of 11 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown over the last three games.