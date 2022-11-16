Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodgers will end up with Houston just one day after being waived by Green Bay, where he struggled with special-teams turnovers while failing to provide much receiving production during his first two seasons. Now, the 2021 third-round pick could have a chance to turn things around thanks to this change of scenery, as the Texans' primary punt returner, Desmond King, has averaged just 6.9 yards over 13 attempts this season. Rodgers shuld also compete with veterans Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson for the Texans' No. 3 receiving role behind starters Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.