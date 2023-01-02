Rodgers caught both of his targets for 12 yards and ran once for four yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.

Rodgers has been given a fresh start in Houston after the Packers released the 2021 third-round draft pick in November. He's made a couple of big catches for the Texans -- a 28-yard touchdown reception in the near-upset of Dallas and 37-yarder on the go-ahead drive in Week 16's win over Tennessee. Rodgers has nine catches (13 targets) for 132 yards (14.7 YPC) over the last four games.