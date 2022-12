Rodgers caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Rodgers, who caught four passes and his first career touchdown in Week 14, once again benefitted from Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) being unavailable. He was third among wideouts in playing time (32 snaps), behind Chris Moore (55) and Philip Dorsett (54), and he out-targeted Dorsett for a second straight week.