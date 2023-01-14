Rodgers caught three of four targets for 22 yards in a 32-31 victory over Indianapolis in Week 18.

Rodgers was given an opportunity due to a late-season injury to Nico Collins (foot) and likely played his way into the 2023 mix at wideout. Rodgers caught 12 of 17 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown over the final five games. The Texans will be hiring a new head coach and probably a new offensive coordinator, so personnel decisions are up in the air, but Rodgers has two years left on his contract. If the organization parts with Brandin Cooks, there could be a starting spot available for a wide receiver. The downside for fantasy speculators is this will be another rebuilding year in Houston with new coaches and a new quarterback.