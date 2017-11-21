Texans' Andre Ellington: Claimed by Houston
The Texans claimed Ellington off waivers Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Let go by the Cardinals after he was a healthy inactive for Arizona's loss Sunday to the Texans, Ellington will stick around in Houston to fortify a backfield that lost rookie running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) to a season-ending injury in the contest. Though he doesn't fit the power-back profile Foreman filled, Ellington is an adept pass catcher out of the backfield, a skill that should make him a fair complement to lead runner Lamar Miller. Ellington will have to get up to speed with the Texans' backfield before establishing himself as the top backup, but he has a decent chance of seeing meaningful snaps right off the bat with Alfred Blue (hamstring) uncertain to suit up Sunday against the Ravens after the injury prevented him from suiting up in Week 11.
