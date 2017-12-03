Texans' Andre Ellington: Five catches in Houston debut

Ellington rushed twice for negative four yards while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss to Tennessee.

Ellington saw snaps at wide receiver in his Houston debut with Braxton Miller (concussion) and Bruce Ellington (hamstring) exiting early. The running back's value comes primarily from his contributions catching the ball, as Ellington's totaled 353 receiving yards compared to just 49 rushing yards in nine appearances between the Cardinals and Texans this season.