Texans' Andre Ellington: Has quiet game against Niners

Ellington had three carries for six yards and caught one of two targets for an additional 16 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.

With Alfred Blue (concussion) inactive, Ellington moved up to second on the depth chart, but a banged up offensive line with guys playing out of position were unable to create running room for either Ellington or starter Lamar Miller. With Houston running backs averaging less than three yards per carry (20 carries, 59 yards), the game plan shifted to the pass. Ellington's status for Week 15 against the Jaguars depends on Blue's recovery.