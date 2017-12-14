Texans' Andre Ellington: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Ellington (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

With Alfred Blue (concussion) practicing fully Wednesday, Ellington could have some company in the Texans' backup RB mix behind Lamar Miller in Week 15. Neither Ellington nor Blue represent high-percentage fantasy plays against the 9-4 Jaguars on Sunday, in any case.

