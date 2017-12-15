Texans' Andre Ellington: No longer on injury report
Ellington (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday.
The same applies to Alfred Blue (concussion), so Ellington is in line to have have some company in the Texans' backfield mix behind starter Lamar Miller (knee) on Sunday. In a backup time-share, neither Ellington nor Blue represent high-percentage fantasy plays against the Jaguars' run D, which has allowed just six rushing TDs through 13 games.
