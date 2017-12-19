Texans' Andre Ellington: Remains on sideline Week 15
Ellington was active but did not play a single snap in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Ellington logged 11 touches over the last two games but had no such opportunities in Sunday's blowout with Alfred Blue having season highs in touches and rushing yards. The 28-year-old was a low-value option prior to Week 15 and now has another tough matchup against the Steelers defense this week.
