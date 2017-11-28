Texans' Andre Ellington: Won't play Monday
Ellington is inactive for Monday night's game against the Ravens.
Ellington's ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield could lead to him working in a complementary role behind Lamar Miller once he's more up to speed with the Houston offense, but Monday night at least, Alfred Blue will continue to back up Miller.
