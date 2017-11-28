Texans' Andre Ellington: Won't play Monday

Ellington is inactive for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

Ellington's ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield could lead to him working in a complementary role behind Lamar Miller once he's more up to speed with the Houston offense, but Monday night at least, Alfred Blue will continue to back up Miller.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop