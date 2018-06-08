Hal was diagnosed Friday with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

What kind of timetable Hal is looking at is still unknown, as the defensive back is still undergoing tests and sifting through potential treatments. However, it's safe to say that Hal will be away from the team for the foreseeable future while he goes through the recovery process. Hal posted three interceptions and two forced fumbles last season while starting all 16 games in the Texans' secondary.

More News
Our Latest Stories