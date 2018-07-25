Texans' Andre Hal: Hits PUP list to open camp
Hal (illness) was placed on the Texans' Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The designation comes as no surprise after Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in June. The Texans will prioritize Hal's long-term health rather than rushing him back to the field, leaving his timetable for a return up in the air. Hal tallied 71 tackles and three interceptions in 16 games a season ago, but was likely to see his role decline during the upcoming campaign after the Texans brought in Tyrann Mathieu and shifted Kareem Jackson to safety.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...