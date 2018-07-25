Hal (illness) was placed on the Texans' Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The designation comes as no surprise after Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in June. The Texans will prioritize Hal's long-term health rather than rushing him back to the field, leaving his timetable for a return up in the air. Hal tallied 71 tackles and three interceptions in 16 games a season ago, but was likely to see his role decline during the upcoming campaign after the Texans brought in Tyrann Mathieu and shifted Kareem Jackson to safety.